CMS loses Presidents’ Day break for makeups; will schools reopen Wednesday?

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools families have lost their February long weekend to winter weather makeup days, and officials say they’ll announce Tuesday whether classes will be back on schedule Wednesday.
Schools were closed to students Monday and Tuesday, as campuses and roads in northern Mecklenburg County remained icy after a weekend winter storm blanketed parts of the Charlotte region and left others nearly bare. Employees were expected to report to work at 11 a.m. Tuesday, and officials are still monitoring whether it will be safe to roll the buses Wednesday morning.
The first two makeup days are Feb. 17 and Feb. 20, which is Presidents’ Day. The superintendent can waive up to four makeup days if she feels confident students will have the required hours; for instance, Ann Clark scheduled two makeup days around Memorial Day weekend after last winter’s storms, then gave the days back in April, once it was clear there would be no more weather closings.
But the February timing is more challenging, because snow and ice can still strike after the scheduled makeups. If CMS doesn’t use those days, the only remain options on the schedule are a teacher work day on March 31, Memorial Day on May 29 and June 12, the Monday after school is scheduled to end.
Students in the four Project LIFT PreK-8 schools that have alternative calendars have different snow makeup plans than the rest of the district’s 164 schools.
