Is Charlotte School of Law taking steps to shut down?

1:53 Raw video: Clemson celebrates national championship Pause

2:34 Winter Storm brings sleet and snow to Charlotte region

0:12 Snow shovelers

0:43 Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

3:22 Dabo Swinney: Clemson over Alabama was not an upset

2:10 Malcolm Graham talks about Charleston killings

3:53 WBTV First Alert Weather forecasts snow is on the way

0:43 Charlotte residents prepare for weekend snow