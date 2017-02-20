Gov. Roy Cooper’s budget to include 5% average teacher pay raises

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday that his budget will call for 5 percent teacher raises on average this year and next.
Cooper’s teacher pay plan would cost $813 million over two years. Teachers would get raises of 10 percent on average over two years without raising taxes, Cooper said.
Veteran teachers wouldn’t be left out, the Democratic governor said. The details weren’t available yet, but all would get at least 3 percent and many long-time teachers would get more.
The plan also calls for a classroom supply stipend so teachers wouldn’t have to pay out of their own pockets.
Cooper is making his remarks at Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s Collinswood Language Academy, a magnet school where students learn in Spanish and English.
North Carolina teacher pay stagnated during the recession, sending the state’s average salary to near the bottom of the list. Raises in the last couple of years have pushed the average up to almost $50,000, according to North Carolina Department of Public Instruction numbers, and the National Education Association ranked the state 41st in 2015-16, the most recent national report.
Cooper and legislative leaders agree they want another raise this year, though they may disagree on amounts and strategies. Cooper has said he wants to bring it to the national average, which in 2015-16 was an estimated $58,064, according to the NEA.
Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, has said he wants to bring the average to $55,000 within two years and has emphasized performance bonuses. House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Kings Mountain, hasn’t cited a specific figure.
