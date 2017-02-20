Gov. Roy Cooper’s budget to include 5% average teacher pay raises

0:57 CMPD video: Police chief responds to immigration enforcement concerns Pause

1:48 Charlotte woman receives Opportunity Scholarship for two sons to attend Male Leadership Academy

2:03 CMS names building for Elizabeth "Libby" Randolph

0:26 NFL hopeful Germone Hopper

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

2:45 Showcase of Woodcarvings

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy