New CMS assignment twist: Transfer option could open doors for 27,000 students

0:57 CMPD video: Police chief responds to immigration enforcement concerns Pause

1:13 Charlotte School of Law faces uncertain future

0:44 Matthews mayor: Why we want CMS alternative

0:42 Students enjoy slide inside Invest Collegiate: Transform charter school

2:03 CMS names building for Elizabeth "Libby" Randolph

1:06 Clayton Wilcox named CMS superintendent

1:46 Arthur Griffin discusses Elizabeth Randolph

0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife