$25M construction contract offers relief to one of the most crowded schools in CMS

0:33 Can you spell the winning word from the spelling bee? Pause

2:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Concussions are like snowflakes

0:57 Girls watch Hidden Figures movie

1:24 Is Jimmie Johnson the best NASCAR driver of all time? AJ Allmendinger answers

0:51 Charlotte expanding light rail service to University City

1:13 Scott shooting radio traffic

0:45 Charlotte soccer stadium gets county approval - commissioner explains 'no' vote

1:46 Erica Parsons Funeral

0:44 What will you do when you retire, Matt Kenseth?