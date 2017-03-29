Property values at stake as rumors of secret CMS boundary plan rattle the south suburbs

1:57 Boating safety classes begin at Lake Norman Pause

1:08 Car enthusiasts in Lake Norman area

1:59 Task force focused on helping Charlotte’s poor: “We are not going back to business as usual”

2:52 'Hi I'm Ruth Samuelson'

0:56 Luke Maye talks about impact of "The Shot"

3:36 UNC's Roy Williams talks about Luke Maye

1:08 UNC's Roy Williams jokes about Laettner's tweet about Luke Maye's shot

1:37 NC House Speaker Moore on HB2: 'We have not folded'

14:03 Democrat Rep. Jackson rebuts Republican claim that Gov. Cooper backed out of HB2 compromise deal