Hundreds pack CMS assignment hearing as leaders say they’re still working on details

Hundreds turned out Tuesday to celebrate and skewer Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ plan to shift boundaries, magnet programs and feeder patterns in 2018.
A series of speakers were united in their passion for public schools, but had different views of the proposal Superintendent Ann Clark unveiled two weeks earlier.
“This feels like a numbers game, and our children are more than numbers,” said Cotswold parent Lecil Sullivan, who got hearty applause when she urged the board to wait for better information before voting.
Sullivan was speaking about one of the most controversial parts of the plan, which would merge the zones for Dilworth and Sedgefield elementary schools and for Cotswold and Billingsville elementary schools, with students attending one school in grades K-2 and another for 3-5. That proposal drew critics and passionate defenders.
“The merger of these two schools is beyond brilliant to me,” said Cotswold parent Mendy Godman.
Clark, who had said she would review alternative proposals Tuesday night, informed the overflow crowd that she would instead do that at a May 16 work session. While presenting no written information, Clark rattled through a series of numbers and issues she has heard about in community engagement sessions.
For instance, Clark said 7,114 students and 45 schools would be affected by boundary changes. She said details about her presentation, including how much the changes would cost, will be posted on the CMS website.
While some spoke to specific parts of the plan, others voiced support or criticism of the process that began in 2015.
Mpu Pugh, a CMS parents and board chair of Communities in Schools, said no assignment plan can change the large number of Mecklenburg students who come from poverty, but this proposal helps address it.
“This is not the answer, but this is part of the answer,” he said.
Delores Johnson-Hurt, president of the League of Women Voters of Mecklenburg County, said the league wanted to see the plan do more to boost diversity and reduce concentrations of poverty.
Some parents urged the board to delay until November, with almost 1,400 people signing an electronic “delay the vote” petition.
Some of the hot-button topics at the hearing were:
Paired neighborhood schools
Clark’s proposal for the Dilworth/Sedgefield and Cotswold/Billingsville pairings would improve building use and diversity by pairing a crowded, low-poverty school with an underfilled high-poverty one.
Some speakers, including several from the Sedgefield neighborhood, cheered the plan. Sedgefield parent Robin Lipe said the pairing would “create the ideal public school experience in neighborhood schools that are diverse.”
Kelly Hice, with the Cotswold Cares group, said the plan initially sparked fear and skepticism in the area, but families have been talking about ways to make that work.
But several families from the Myers Park neighborhood, wearing “Myers Park Neighbor / CMS Parent” buttons, said the plan won’t work as presented. They suggested revisions ranging from new neighborhood schools for Myers Park to a reassignment of middle school students to balance demographics at Sedgefield and Alexander Graham, making the high-poverty Sedgefield a more promising prospect.
Changes at Morehead STEM
Families from Morehead STEM Academy, one of the district’s most popular magnet schools, started arriving at 4 p.m. to be first in line for the 6 p.m. meeting, packing the chamber with supporters in blue and orange shirts.
Morehead is currently a full-magnet K-8 school on the Governors Village campus near UNC Charlotte. The plan redistributes that magnet program among three schools on the campus, turning Nathaniel Alexander (K-2), Morehead (3-5) and Martin (6-8) into neighborhood schools that include a STEM magnet.
Clark pitched the plan as opening up more magnet seats; Morehead currently has more than 850 students on a waiting list for 2017-18.
But parents emphatically disputed that assessment.
“You will be harming every student at Morehead today,” said Eric Emerson, who brought his first-grade son Nate to speak against the plan as well. “It’s working. Now the job is to maintain it, not dismantle it.”
Hopewell-Hough change
The proposal would move students from the crowded Hough High in Cornelius to the underfilled Hopewell High in Huntersville.
Rick Guerra said his family moved from California and bought a home in the Lake Norman area specifically to be in the zone for the high-performing Hough. He said his son would be forced to move to Hopewell, but suggested he could support the plan if students already at one school would be “grandfathered” to stay.
Clark’s proposal would let 11th and 12th graders stay at their old school. The biggest impact would be on students who start ninth grade next year, because they’d have to switch after one year. Clark said Tuesday she’s considering allowing those students to request a transfer so they could start at the school they’ll be assigned to in 2018.
Tuesday’s hearing drew 90 speakers and a crowd that spilled into the Government Center lobby, where dozens watched TVs and listened for their names to be called.
The board will hold a student assignment work session at 5 p.m. May 16 in room 267 at the Government Center, and will hold another public hearing at the start of the May 24 meeting.
Ann Doss Helms: 704-358-5033, @anndosshelms
Comments