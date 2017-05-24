Move to delay CMS assignment vote fails on 5-4 split after two hours of comments

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board’s quest to come together on student assignment got off to a rough start Wednesday night as members split 5-4 on a motion to delay voting.
That motion failed, with Chair Mary McCray and members Thelma Byers-Bailey, Ruby Jones and Ericka Ellis-Stewart voting to wait until the June 6 meeting to get more input. They said some parts of the community weren’t heard during the past month of intensive discussion.
“We can’t go forward until all the voices have been heard,” Byers-Bailey said.
McCray said she believes this year’s assignment work has been unnecessarily rushed and falls short of what it needs to do. She noted that some have threatened to defeat bonds if they don’t get what they want.
“I would rather the bonds fail, if passage depends on a gamble ... on a plan that doesn't express equity across all lines, McCray said. “Doing nothing is better than doing the wrong thing.”
Ellis-Stewart voiced broad dissatisfaction with the plan: “we have not been bold, we have not been courageous. Today, we have two Charlottes. There are students who have access to an academically successful school, and those who don't have access.”
Board members Eric Davis, Paul Bailey, Elyse Dashew, Rhonda Lennon and Tom Tate voted to move ahead with votes. That meant the first vote split along racial lines.
Before that, parents, advocates and neighborhood representatives packed the school board meeting to make one last stab at swaying student assignment decisions.
Even after two years of board study, countless public meetings, an online poll that drew thousands of responses and an email barrage that filled board members’ inboxes, people made passionate pleas to change the plans outlined in Wednesday’s agenda – or to support them.
They came with teary pledges of loyalty and raw anger, united only in the intensity of their feelings about public schools.
Judge Lou Trosch, a West Charlotte High graduate, got repeated applause when he invoked the desegregation plan of 1970 that gave him a diverse experience.
“Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools got to be nationally recognized because leaders had the courage to make hard decisions when people were angry and upset,” Trosch said. “I am the person I am today because they had the fortitude to do that. I hope you will have the same fortitude tonight.”
But there was also applause for people who ripped the plan and urged the board to delay a vote on all or parts of the plan.
Cynthia Hayes said CMS has done a poor job of listening to westside residents, who had changes forced on them during the recession-driven closings and mergers of 2010 and face new and unpopular changes in this round.
“That has discombobulated our children … causing chaos, controversy and confusion,” she said.
The plan to pair Sedgefield and Dilworth elementary schools drew some of the strongest praise and criticism. Several speakers thanked CMS leaders for listening to them and putting a revised version of that plan on the agenda. Dubbed “the Two Great Middle Schools plan,” it would leave the elementary school pairing intact while shifting boundaries for Alexander Graham and Sedgefield middle schools as those students move up, creating more socioeconomic balance at both schools.
“The plan will transform Sedgefield Middle into a high-performing school,” said Greg Skidmore.
“We want to be diverse, not divided,” said Robin Lipe.
But several parents from the Eastover Elementary zone, which would see its middle school assignment change under the revised plan, say they got no chance to have a voice and do not support the plan.
“It was 48 hours ago” when Eastover parents learned they’d be reassigned from Alexander Graham to Sedgefield, said parent Stephanie Sneed-Brown.
“(Superintendent) Ann Clark, shame on you,” Sneed-Brown said. “All of the Dilworth parents have had a chance to speak. Have the Eastover parents had that opportunity? Absolutely not.”
And some from the Myers Park neighborhood, who had pushed for their own neighborhood school, complained that CMS ignored them.
“Rather than collaborate with us, CMS rejected each idea,” said Myers Park resident Kim Grant.
Parents and students representing University Park Elementary, a creative arts elementary school, objected to a proposal to add neighborhood students, which they said would increase poverty levels and take seats from students who have deep interest in arts.
“It should be magnet by choice, and not by force,” said William Richards, a student whose sister attends University Park.
The vote is expected to conclude a two-year student assignment review. The process is designed to use a mix of magnets and neighborhood schools to improve academic options and break up concentrations of poverty.
Satisfaction and frustration with the decisions are likely to spill over into summer and fall campaigns for school bonds and the six district school board seats.
Sherika Kemp, who called a proposal to add neighborhood students to the University Park magnet school “resegregation on the down-low,” made that explicit: “If you do not table this proposal, we will not vote for the bond in November.”
The board heard some speakers say the proposed changes will drive parents out of CMS, and others say the plan will bring families in.
The changes will take effect in 2018-19, though students will not be forced to switch schools if they have only one year left at that grade level. For high schools, 11th and 12th graders will have the option to remain at their old school.
Skidmore, who praised neighborhoods, schools and CMS for working together to improve the Dilworth-Sedgefield pairing plan, said that cooperation must continue to make the changes work.
“The hard work does not end tonight,” he said. “The hard work is only beginning.”
The board is scheduled to split Clark’s complex package of changes into 14 motions for votes on related issues.
Here are some of the ones that have generated the most discussion. This story will be updated throughout the night’s voting.
Paired elementary schools
Proposals: Pair Billingsville and Cotswold elementary schools, with the students in the merged zone attending Billingsville for K-2 and Cotswold for 3-5. All students in both schools would take part in the pre-International Baccalaureate magnet curriculum now in place at Cotswold.
Pair Dilworth and Sedgefield elementaries in a similar arrangement, with Sedgefield taking the youngest group. No magnet program is involved.
Issue: This the most innovative and controversial part of the plan, harkening back to similar pairings during court-ordered desegregation in the 1970s. In this case, the zones are adjacent and the plan addresses crowding as well as diversity.
The Dilworth-Sedgefield pairing generated intense community lobbying, resulting in a revised proposal posted Tuesday. In that plan the pairing remains unchanged but four elementary zones change middle school assignments. Proponents of the “Two Great Middle Schools” plan say it balances demographics and academic opportunities at Alexander Graham and Sedgefield middle schools, making the boundary changes more acceptable to all. Some residents of the Eastover Elementary zone, initially scheduled for no change, have objected to being switched from Alexander Graham to Sedgefield with little notice.
Status: Unanimous approval of Billingsville-Cotswold pairing. Board hasn’t voted on Dilworth-Sedgefield.
Morehead STEM/Governor’s Village
Proposal: Original plan called for turning Morehead STEM Academy, a popular K-8 magnet school, into a partial magnet for grades 3-5, with grades K-2 going to Nathaniel Alexander Elementary and 6-8 going to Martin Middle. A revised proposal posted Tuesday eliminates Martin Middle and turns Nathaniel Alexander and Morehead into partial magnets serving the Nathaniel Alexander zone. The grade levels housed at each school remain to be determined.
Issue: Clark has pitched the changes as a way to offer more seats in a magnet program that has hundreds on the waiting lists, while also extending the science, technology, engineering and math program to neighborhood students in all involved schools. Morehead families said it would water down and potentially destroy a successful magnet.
Status: Board hasn’t voted.
K-8 changes
Proposal: Turn Bruns, Westerly Hills and Reid Park, which are combined elementary-middle schools, into elementary schools, with some of the middle school students going to a reopened Wilson.
Issue: In 2010 CMS closed three middle schools, including Wilson, and reassigned the students to eight former elementary schools. Earlier this year Clark reviewed all eight and recommended changing these three. But some Westerly Hills and Reid Park families have protested, saying they don’t want their kids sent to a large, high-poverty middle school.
Status: Board hasn’t voted.
New magnet programs
Proposal: Add new magnet themes to Crestdale Middle and Long Creek Elementary (creative arts), Northeast and Northridge middle schools (computer science), Eastway Middle (environmental STEM), Harding High (expanded Institute of Technology) and Quail Hollow Middle (Paideia).
Issue: CMS hopes the specialty programs will help fill seats and/or increase socioeconomic diversity while providing the benefits of the programs to all students in the neighborhood schools. Some board members are skeptical about execution of this approach.
Status: Approved 6-3, with Jones, Ellis-Stewart and Byers-Bailey opposed.
Reopen Villa Heights Elementary
Proposal: Turn Villa Heights, a former elementary school which houses a high school academy, into a neighborhood elementary school.
Issue: Neighbors have voiced support for such a school, but CMS projects an extremely high poverty level, which has drawn board criticism. In 2010 CMS categorized Villa Heights, which holds 200 students, as too small to merit the cost of needed renovations, which is estimated at $2.3 million.
Status: Board hasn’t voted.
Full magnet changes
Proposal: Create neighborhood zones for First Ward and University Park, which are creative arts elementary schools, and Marie G. Davis, which is becoming a K-8 International Baccalaureate magnet school.
Issue: Clark says the plan adds neighborhood seats in popular center city schools, with all students benefiting from the magnet theme. But several students and parents urged voting against the plan for University Park, saying the seats should be saved for students with interest in the arts.
Status: Board hasn’t voted.
Ranson Middle expansion
Proposal: Adjust boundaries to shift students from several areas to Ranson Middle School.
Issue: Several Ranson teachers and families say the change will lead to larger classes and jeopardize academic progress at the high-poverty school.
Status: Board hasn’t voted.
Hough-to-Hopewell shift
Proposal: Move students in the Grand Oak Elementary zone and part of the Torrence Creek Elementary zone from Hough High to Hopewell High.
Issue: Some families have objected, noting that Hough has stronger test results and saying they bought homes to get their children into that zone.
Status: Approved unanimously.
Myers Park-to-Garinger shift
Proposal: Assign students in the Oakhurst Elementary zone to Garinger High.
Issue: Residents of the Chantilly neighborhood, who are currently zoned for Myers Park High, said the shift from a high-performing school to a low-performing one would drive down property values and create flight from CMS without doing much to benefit Garinger.
Status: Approved 8-1, with Ellis-Stewart opposed.
South of Fairview
Proposal: Clark’s original plan would have reassigned homes in the part of the Selwyn Elementary zone south of Fairview Road from Selwyn, Alexander Graham Middle and Myers Park High to Beverly Woods Elementary, Carmel Middle and South Mecklenburg High. A revised proposal posted Tuesday changes only the elementary assignment.
Issue: Families argued it was unfair to force their neighborhood to split from classmates at all three levels. They even emailed board members a dramatic four-minute video featuring students who don’t want to be reassigned.
Status: Board hasn’t voted.
Montclaire neighborhood
Proposal: Clark’s original plan brought no change for this neighborhood, which has pushed for years to be reassigned from Harding High, which is almost 10 miles away, to a closer high school. The revised Dilworth-Sedgefield pairing plan reassigns the neighborhood to Myers Park High, which is 4 miles away.
Issue: Residents said they had petitioned earlier for rezoning and been told to wait for this year’s big boundary project, which had getting students closer to home as one of the goals.
Status: Board hasn’t voted.
