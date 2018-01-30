Chinese for kids, job experience for teens. What 3 new area charter schools offer.

Three new charter schools are slated to open in the Charlotte area in August, with offerings that range from Chinese immersion for young children to apprenticeship learning for teens.
Mecklenburg and surrounding counties have seen new charter schools open every year since the state lifted its 100-school limit in 2011. Charter schools, which are tuition-free public schools that report to independent boards, are taking applications now for 2018-19. If there are more applicants than spaces, the schools hold an admission lottery.
Unlike traditional public schools, charter schools accept students from across county lines.
Here’s what has been approved:
East Voyager Academy will teach preK-4 students in English and Mandarin Chinese at a school on Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte. It will eventually be a preK-8 school. Application deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 31. Details: www.eastvoyager.org, 704-412-6988 or eastvoyageracademy@gmail.com.
Mountain Island Day Community Charter School is a private Christian school in northwest Charlotte that will convert to a K-11 secular charter school in August. It was originally approved to open in 2019 but received state permission to launch a year early. Application deadline is Feb. 28. Details: www.midschool.org or 704-391-5516.
Apprentice Academy High School of North Carolina, based in Union County, offers a program focused on career and technology education for grades 9-10 (it will add two more grades later). It also got state permission to open a year earlier than its original 2019 starting date. Application deadline is March 16. The exact location has not yet been determined. Details: https://aahsnc.weebly.com/
Ann Doss Helms: 704-358-5033, @anndosshelms
