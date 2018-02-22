Can CMS barricade schools against armed attack? And should it even try?

Two days after a former student slaughtered 17 students and faculty in Florida, Superintendent Clayton Wilcox sent all employees a note outlining safety measures in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
He assured them all schools’ exterior doors are locked and monitored – a measure added after 26 children and teachers were gunned down at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.
Some teachers at Alexander Graham Middle School fired off notes to their principal: Why aren’t our doors locked?
Five years ago, CMS embarked on a $19 million plan to fortify schools after the shooting at Sandy Hook. Now Wilcox, who has held the top job less than a year, is reviewing everything from physical security to safety protocols. He convened principals Wednesday to talk about safety.
“Every time there’s a crisis like this, you have to re-evaluate your procedures and your expectations,” Wilcox said the day after the Florida shooting. He talked about strengthening external and classroom locks, increasing “active shooter” training and adding armed security guards.
As Alexander Graham Middle demonstrates, though, there’s seldom a simple solution.
The school has almost 1,500 students using five buildings in Charlotte’s Myers Park neighborhood. It abuts Selwyn Elementary and Myers Park High, all of which have students, parents and volunteers coming and going.
About five years ago Alexander Graham got new locks, which require a CMS badge or a buzz-in from inside. But Principal Robert Folk says the school had problems with those locks and stopped using them. The locks have since been fixed and, in the wake of teachers’ safety concerns, put back in use, he says.
“You can kind of get comfortable, and then you have to go back to strict safety protocols,” he said earlier this week. But there are still plenty of paths for anyone who wants to get on campus and walk into a building. The locks are only on the most accessible doors, with several others unlocked.
Five years ago then-Superintendent Heath Morrison proposed spending an additional $13 million to put 8-foot chain-link fences around schools where students have to move between buildings. That plan was scrapped amid practical, aesthetic and financial concerns.
That highlights the tensions CMS and districts across America face:
How much money and energy should go into erecting physical barriers, which are only one part of a safety plan?
How can schools be both welcoming to their community and fortified against attack?
And how can CMS devise plans for a district with 177 schools, each with a different physical setting and school culture?
Today’s schools are designed to keep students in one building with controlled access. But many older schools sprawl across college-like campuses. And many newer ones quickly spill into “trailer villages” to handle growing enrollment, forcing even the youngest children to walk outside to restrooms and cafeterias.
While mass shootings are horrific, schools are much more likely to encounter guns brought in by students – generally not with the intent of opening fire, but to protect themselves, impress classmates or settle a beef that originated outside school. Every year administrators and police officers stationed in schools safely disarm a few CMS students, usually tipped off by other students who learned about the gun on campus.
In 2015-16, the most recent year with state data, CMS reported 15 firearms at 10 middle and high schools. None resulted in a shooting.
That’s why educators and students alike say teachers, counselors and officers who have relationships with students provide an important line of protection. The question of whether more of them should be armed and trained to shoot back has sparked fierce debate across North Carolina. Wilcox suggested asking the General Assembly for more armed security officers, while state Rep. Larry Pittman of Cabarrus County sparked a firestorm by suggesting that current school staff be allowed to carry guns to school and “have a chance to defend their lives and those of their students.”
Folk, the Alexander Graham principal, addressed the safety question in a letter to parents sent two days after the Parkland shooting. He cited a large number of staff and volunteers who keep an eye on the school and noted that the front office has a “panic button” to alert police of an emergency.
“Putting a figurative (and literal) fence around our schools is a way to make us feel safe. However, the true nature of being safe requires a more personal and political movement,” he wrote. “We must work on the behalf of every child to prevent or treat conditions that lead to hateful, violent behavior. We must monitor and act upon situations that spew negative energy and negative thoughts. We must teach and embrace kindness, positive thought, and generosity toward oneself and others.”
One of the teachers who complained about the unlocked doors said Folk’s response is appreciated, but it’s still too easy to get into Alexander Graham’s classroom buildings.
“If Dr. Wilcox is under the impression that all schools are locked down, that’s not what’s happening,” said the teacher, who asked not to be identified for fear of professional repercussions. “I don’t think anyone’s naive enough to think a locked door is going to prevent a tragedy. But it’s something.”
