Charlotte students to join massive #NeverAgain march against gun violence

Hundreds of teens across the Charlotte region stand poised to stream out of schools at 10 a.m., joining a massive National School Walkout movement to stop gun violence.
In the month since a former student killed 17 students and staff at a Florida high school, principals have been conferring about how to handle this day. They’re trying to honor student voices while keeping academics on track, and to maintain order without running afoul of the American Civil Liberties Union and others civil rights advocates.
“We encourage you to support your students who have found the courage to express their voice. Thank you for respecting North Carolina students’ right to free speech,” ACLU of North Carolina said in an open letter to educators this week.
School districts in Mecklenburg, Union and Gaston counties all report plans for high school walkouts, vigils and in-school civic engagement on Wednesday, as do some private and charter schools. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Youth Voice, a youth civic engagement group, tallied plans for events at Berry, Butler, Cochrane, East Meck, Independence, Mallard Creek, Myers Park, North Meck, Providence, Providence Day, Rocky River and South Meck high schools. Lake Norman Charter High has also announced plans to participate.
Many schools are allowing walkouts, where students will commemorate the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High and talk about next steps to make schools safer. Students will be expected to stay on campus – sites include athletic fields and quads – and return to class afterward.
At Independence, for instance, student organizers Marion Teshome and Sebastian Bowen worked with Principal David LeGrand to plan an event that includes laying 17 yellow roses on the football field in memory of the dead, followed by music and a call to action.
Other schools are trying to keep students inside while offering activities such as speaker panels, letter-writing campaigns and voter registration.
David Switzer, principal at Ardrey Kell High, said it’s a difficult balance, especially knowing that walkouts shared on social media alert strangers to the fact that a large group of students will be outside and potentially vulnerable.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they’re working with CMS to monitor the school events and “are prepared to swiftly send additional resources wherever they may be needed.”
Switzer said he was conferring with student leaders and other principals into this week, trying to figure out how to approach the event at his school. On Monday Switzer sent families a message saying he is open to talking with students about “appropriate and creative ways” to advocate for causes but reminding them that “disorderly conduct that disrupts school operations is not acceptable and will be handled compassionately but firmly.”
Luke Drago, an Ardrey Kell sophomore, said he plans to lead an hour-long walkout and rally in front of the school “regardless of the consequences,” with parents and faculty invited to join students.
The ACLU has warned schools across the country that students can’t be punished for protesting or voicing a view, though they can receive the same penalty they’d get for leaving class in other circumstances.
Many students will wear orange in solidarity with Stoneman Douglas and more than 2,500 schools across the country expecting to take part in walkouts and related events.
The national event is sponsored by Women’s March Youth Empower, which supports an array of progressive causes and opposes the NRA agenda on guns. Many local schools are trying to keep their events nonpolitical and open to students with different views on how to address school safety.
On March 24, Charlotte-area teens will join another round of gun-violence protests, taking part in the national March for Our Lives movement that includes a massive rally in Washington, D.C. The Charlotte event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Ward Park in uptown Charlotte.
