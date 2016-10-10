‘Women for Trump’ bus rolls into Charlotte with a message

Three days after the release of a video showing Republican Presidential nominee speaking about women in vulgar sexual terms – a “Trump for Women” bus is rolling into Charlotte to support the candidate.
According to a press release from the group: “With the presidential campaign looking like it is coming down to women in North Carolina and the suburbs of Philadelphia, Congressional wives have broken away from their husbands’ campaigns from as far as Texas, Montana, Florida, Ohio, Wisconsin, etc., to “stump for Trump” in this critical swing state. “That’s how important North Carolina is to the country. It is a must win state,” said Nancy Schulze, director.
It comes the same day as a visit from Mike Pence, the Republican vice presidential nominee, who will l hold a rally at 1 p.m. in Charlotte. Pence will speak at centerstage@noda, 2315 N Davidson St. Doors open at 10 a.m.
The press released continued: “We’re women who care deeply about the real America - the one that Hillary Clinton, Saul Alinsky, Barack Obama and George Soros are trying to transform. We are not at a crossroads in this election, we are at the edge of a cliff - and in just a few days women who outvote men by a lot will determine whether we go off that cliff, or begin to rebuild this country.” Alinski is not a household name these days – the community organizer died in 1972.
Joining them will be Latoya Coffield - an African American “convert” to the Republican Party, Dorothy Woods, Gold Star Widow of Tyrone Woods, killed in Benghazi, who will talk about what Hillary said and did “off-camera”, & Gold Star Mother, Karen Vaughn - whose Navy Seal son, Aaron, was killed in Afghanistan when a U.S. CH-47 Chinook military helicopter was shot down.
The bus was stopping at the old Kmart parking lot at Franklin Square in Gastonia at noon and at 4 p.m.at a Hardee’s at 610 Blowing Rock Road in Boone.
