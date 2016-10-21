Keith Lamont Scott protests cost Charlotte taxpayers $4.6 million

The Keith Lamont Scott protests cost city taxpayers $4.6 million, mostly in police overtime, the city of Charlotte said Friday.
Included in that total cost was $122,000 in property damage to city-owned buildings like the NASCAR Hall of Fame and the Convention Center, as well as police equipment and vehicles.
That total doesn’t include private property damage. Several uptown buildings had windows smashed and some stores were looted.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police spent most of the money – at $3.9 million. Almost all of that was for overtime. CMPD also had $60,000 in property damage, which included the destruction of police cars.
The city said it doesn’t anticipate any of the expenses will be reimbursed by the state or federal government. The city said it will use reserves to cover the costs.
The $4.6 million covers a three-week period from Sept. 20 through Oct. 7.
