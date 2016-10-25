Affordable housing is a city priority. Developer may get millions without including it.

0:47 Transportation Secretary Foxx Pause

2:30 Coming together for early voting

1:24 Hillary Clinton rallies supporters at UNC Charlotte

1:43 Trump calls media crooks, Clinton embraces ‘nasty woman’ - Election Rewind

0:52 Hillary Clinton speaks at rally: can't let negativity get us down

0:36 Hillary Clinton takes stage at UNCC

2:37 Witness to Mike Wallace beating testifies in court

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

3:38 We'll be there