Is Charlotte college president on the shortlist for Trump education post?

Tony Zeiss, the outgoing president of Central Piedmont Community College, is reportedly on a list of candidates to lead the education department in a Donald Trump administration.
Politico reports that Zeiss, 70, is among a handful of people under consideration to be the next U.S. Secretary of Education.
Zeiss could not be reached Wednesday.
A native of Indiana, Zeiss has headed the 70,000-student school since 1992. He presided over major changes to the college. Under his tenure, CPCC grew from one campus to six and saw its budget grow from $46.7 million to $200 million.
Zeiss announced his retirement in February. In September the school announced that, Kandi Deitemeyer, president of College of The Albemarle in Elizabeth City, would succeed him.
