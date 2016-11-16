Politics & Government

November 16, 2016 1:31 PM

Is Charlotte college president on the shortlist for Trump education post?

By Jim Morrill

jmorrill@charlotteobserver.com

Tony Zeiss, the outgoing president of Central Piedmont Community College, is reportedly on a list of candidates to lead the education department in a Donald Trump administration.

Politico reports that Zeiss, 70, is among a handful of people under consideration to be the next U.S. Secretary of Education.

Zeiss could not be reached Wednesday.

A native of Indiana, Zeiss has headed the 70,000-student school since 1992. He presided over major changes to the college. Under his tenure, CPCC grew from one campus to six and saw its budget grow from $46.7 million to $200 million.

Zeiss announced his retirement in February. In September the school announced that, Kandi Deitemeyer, president of College of The Albemarle in Elizabeth City, would succeed him.

Related content

Politics & Government

Comments

Videos

Trump names Priebus chief of staff, other top advisors await appointments

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos