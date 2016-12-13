Pat McCrory ‘definitely’ has place in Trump administration

Outgoing North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory “definitely” has a place in a new Trump administration, a source close to Donald Trump’s transition told the Charlotte Observer Tuesday.
“They’re definitely going to take care of him,” said the source, who asked not to be named because he’s not authorized to speak for the transition.
McCrory met with Trump last week at Trump Tower in New York City. The day before, he’d met backstage with Trump during the president-elect’s thank-you rally in Fayetteville.
The Republican governor, who last week conceded defeat to Democrat Roy Cooper, appeared with Trump at several rallies. Last month in Wilmington, Trump called him a “loyal Trump supporter from Day One.”
There’s no indication what post McCrory might be considered for.
There has been speculation that the governor could be tapped for the Federal Emergency Management Agency or find a job in the Transportation, Commerce or Energy departments. Trump has named Cabinet secretaries for the latter three agencies, but many other positions remain unfilled.
