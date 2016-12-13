Pat McCrory ‘definitely’ has place in Trump administration

1:06 Clayton Wilcox named CMS superintendent Pause

2:13 Ann Clark gives state of CMS address

1:50 7 To Watch: Jania Massey

2:52 Making peppermint candy

3:01 DA shows police evidence to explain "unanimous" decision not to charge Officer Vinson in Keith Lamont Scott death

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

3:20 WBTV First Alert Weather 12.12.16

0:58 Fast food workers protesting in Charlotte

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall