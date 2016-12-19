Charlotte School of Law loses federal student aid over ‘dishonest’ practices

First the struggling Charlotte School of Law was put on probation. Now the federal government will stop supplying tuition aid to the school’s students because it maintains they are not being adequately prepared for the legal profession.
The Department of Education announced Monday that it will end tuition aid to the students as of Dec. 31. The move could be devastating to the uptown school, which has branded itself as the gateway to the legal profession for nontraditional students. Starting Jan. 1, students can no longer use federal assistance to attend the school.
The American Bar Association in October placed the for-profit school on probation for two years. At the time, Dean Jay Conison said the school had a comprehensive plan to meet the ABA standards and be back in good standing within the two-year window. He also assured students that federal aid was still available. Now it is not.
It’s not clear how many of the school’s estimated 700 students depend on federal aid to meet tuition and expenses, estimated at about $60,000 a year. School leaders could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.
The department says it took the action because the school failed to meet the standards of its accrediting agency, the American Bar Association, while making “substantial misrepresentations to current and prospective students” about its standing and the “likelihood that its graduates would pass the bar exam.”
It said it has ended the law school’s participation in the federal aid program to “vigorously protect students, safeguard taxpayer dollars, and increase institutional accountability.”
“Both findings merit denial of the school’s request for continued participation in the federal student aid programs,” federal officials said in a statement highly critical of the school, which was released Monday.
“The ABA repeatedly found that Charlotte School of Law does not prepare students for participation in the legal profession. Yet CSL continuously misrepresented itself to current and prospective students as hitting the mark,” said Under Secretary of Education Ted Mitchell. “CSL’s actions were misleading and dishonest. We can no longer allow them continued access to federal student aid.”
