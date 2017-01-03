Six people apply to replace John Autry for City Council District 5

Six people have applied with the city of Charlotte to replace former District 5 City Council member John Autry, who is now a member of the N.C. House.
Council members are expected to name Autry’s replacement later this month. His term runs through December.
In December, when council members announced the selection process, they said they would prefer that whoever is chosen not seek the office as an incumbent in the next election, which is in the fall. That is not a requirement, however.
The candidates are Dimple Ajmera, Ariel Chambers-Woodruff, Johnell Holman, Marjorie Molina, Matthew Newton and Queen Thompson.
All applicants must be a registered voter in District 5, which comprises much of east Charlotte. They also must be Democrats.
Steve Harrison: 704-358-5160, @Sharrison_Obs
