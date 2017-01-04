Angry students to meet Wednesday with Charlotte School of Law leaders

Student leaders at struggling Charlotte School of Law are to meet with the school’s leaders Wednesday to press demands for a waiver of tuition for the upcoming semester and more straight answers on how the school is addressing longstanding problems.
Third-year students Margaret Kocaj and Matt Blevins were to meet with CSL President Chidi Ogene and Jay Conison, the law school’s dean, to pose “tough questions” and get “more clarity” on the school’s crisis and how leaders expect to solve it.
Last month, CSL became the first accredited law school ever to lose access to student loans and other money controlled by the U.S. Department of Education. That decision has left hundreds of students scrambling to find other means of paying tuition, fees and living expenses of about $60,000 a year.
In November, the bar association placed the school on probation and ordered the for profit school to publicly acknowledge the substandard bar exam results, which in July were the lowest in North Carolina.
The government and the American Bar Association, which accredits law schools, have both cited long range problems with the school’s admission policies, curriculum and its students’ performance on the bar exam. Both also accused Ogene and Conison of hiding the severity of the school’s problems and misleading students about their prospects for legal careers in order to maintain enrollment.
Education officials said they cut off the loan money because the school left students unprepared for legal work and saddled with heavy debt that they have little chance of paying back. That leaves taxpayers footing the bill for unpaid loans.
Meanwhile, two groups of students already have filed class-action, federal lawsuits accusing the school of deception and fraud, among other violations. Students also are planning a rally outside the College Street offices of the school on Wednesday if the financial crisis has not been resolved. A Charlotte law firm is running TV commercials soliciting students of the school for other litigation.
Kocaj and Blevins are both scheduled to graduate in May. Now they say they don’t know if the school will reopen next week as scheduled. Even if it does, students face the prospect of greatly diminished diplomas, they said.
“Charlotte School of Law has pulled the rug from beneath my feet. I’m supposed to graduate 130 days from today,” said Blevins of Winston-Salem, one of about 10 students who gathered outside of the school’s College Street offices for a midday rally.
Kocaj said statements from school leaders have been vague on the CSL plans to address the problems, only increasing students’ confusion about their futures.
In the latest legal complaint, CSL students Spencer Krebs, Morgan Switzer, Dave Wyatt and Chester Roberts charge the school and its leaders with “knowingly misrepresenting” CSL’s compliance with bar association standards to maintain enrollment. As a result, they and other students have been consigned “to years of indentured servitude” by being saddled “with crushing, non-dischargeable debt that will take literally decades to pay off.”
In their last statement to students and alumni on Friday, CSL leaders said they remain “cautiously optimistic” that the money will be restored and classes will resume on schedule this month. However, the school also said that because of the “uncertainty” over tuition loans, it will not be admitting new students in January. On the surface that appears to be another financial blow against the for-profit school.
The DOE has cut off money to more than 40 schools over the past three budget years. Only four of those institutions have successfully had those decisions reversed, government spokesmen say.
Ogene and Conison say school leaders are working on a transfer plan with Florida Coastal School of Law, an arrangement that Ogene and Conison say “would protect our students and ensure that they can complete their program of education.” The Florida school and CSL are part of the InfiLaw group, which also operates a for-profit law school in Arizona.
Under a 2006 change in the federal Direct PLUS loan program, students admitted to accredited programs such as the Charlotte School of Law can borrow the full cost of attendance – tuition and expenses – directly from the government. But critics say there is little oversight on whether the students can be reasonably expected to repay the debt. In other words, the schools get their money, but the taxpayers in many cases are left with the check for the unpaid loans.
Legal observers say students at CSL can be expected to amass debts of up to $200,000 over their three years of classes. Yet, in a 2014 article for Atlantic Monthly magazine, University of Colorado law professor Paul Campos estimated that only 1 percent of InfiLaw’s 2013 graduates earned federal court clerkships or jobs with large law firms that justified taking on a six-figure debt.
School leaders did not respond to Observer questions seeking details about their appeal and their plans for the upcoming semester, which is scheduled to open in two weeks.
Charlotte attorney Gary Jackson, part of a legal team representing 45 current and former Charlotte School of Law students, said more legal action will be filed if “students continue to get the run-around from the school.”
Had Charlotte School of Law disclosed all the facts about its situation as ordered by the bar association last summer, “many of these students would have chosen other options,” Jackson said.
“Now they may not be able to graduate and will still be saddled with enormous debt. I mean, it really is a travesty.”
Michael Gordon: 704-358-5095, @MikeGordonOBS
Comments