Major League Soccer facility would replace Memorial Stadium under $150 million plan

As part of a bid to land Charlotte a Major League Soccer expansion team, Mecklenburg Commissioners met in closed session Wednesday night to discuss a $150 million plan to rebuild Memorial Stadium.
Under the proposal, the county and city of Charlotte would each spend $50 million on the stadium, with the local ownership group of Bruton Smith and his son, Marcus, spending $50 million.
Commissioners did not vote on the idea, and several elected officials questioned whether the public should spend so much money on a new 20,000-seat stadium.
The plan calls for the stadium and the Grady Cole Center to be completely demolished. The ownership group would also want control of the stadium, much like the Charlotte Hornets have with the Spectrum Center, a city-owned building.
The county would still be able to use the new stadium for 20 free dates.
Charlotte is among 10 cities that have expressed interest in landing an MLS team. Bruton Smith, the billionaire race track owner, and his son, Marcus, CEO of Speedway Motorsports, are leading the local effort.
In a call with reporters last month, MLS Commissioner Don Garber said the Smiths have “a lot of energy, and lots of professional sports experience.”
For more than a year, the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, the county and the minor league Charlotte Independence soccer team have discussed a much smaller renovation.
That plan called for building a new smaller stadium with 10,000 seats for $24 million. Under that proposal, the county, CRVA and the Independence would have each spent $8 million.
But when the Smiths said they were interested in pursuing an MLS team, that idea was put on hold.
Neither the Smiths nor Jim McPhilliamy, managing partner of the Independence who had been working on the MLS bid, could immediately be reached for comment.
Under the new Charlotte proposal, the city would use hotel/motel occupancy tax money for the stadium. The county’s share would come from property taxes.
There are other questions. One is whether the Elizabeth neighborhood will accept the larger traffic that would come with a larger stadium with more events.
Elsewhere in the state, North Carolina F.C., which operated as the Carolina RailHawks in Cary for 10 years, recently launched its own campaign to land an MLS team.
All interested expansion owners must submit their applications by Jan. 31. The MLS has said that along with sufficient ownership backing, some of the criteria under consideration include a “comprehensive stadium plan” for a facility that will hold 20,000 – 30,000, a geographically fitting market that is attractive to sponsors and media, and a history of strong fan support for soccer.
