Charlotte School of Law crisis resurrects talks of a law school at UNCC

Long-running problems that may close the Charlotte School of Law have resurrected talks of a public law school at UNC Charlotte.
Chancellor Phil Dubois told the Observer on Thursday that “given the developments at CSL,” he will reopen discussions of a UNCC law program next month during the school’s board of trustees meeting.
The 29,000-student university in north Charlotte was actively investigating the addition of a law school in 2008 when the recession savaged university budgets, shrunk law firms and left thousands of lawyers and law school graduates looking for work. The profession has not fully recovered, and law school applications remain down across the country.
For years, Charlotte billed itself as the largest city in the country without a law school. The for-profit Charlotte School of Law opened in 2006, but did not derail discussions for a legal facility at UNCC.
“I think there was a plausible case then to justify the need for an additional public law school in North Carolina. But the Great Recession laid waste to the idea,” Dubois said.
“Even if we could justify the need and get past the perception in some quarters that the world does not need more lawyers, it is far from clear that the funding case could be made either with the UNC Board of Governors or the General Assembly.”
The University of North Carolina System has two law schools. At UNC Chapel Hill and at N.C. Central University in Durham. Four other universities – Duke, Wake Forest, Elon and Campbell – also operate law schools outside the UNC System.
Charlotte School of Law is the state’s only for-profit facility. Its future is in doubt. In November, the school was placed on two year’s probation by the American Bar Association, which cited systemic problems with admissions, curriculum, bar examination test scores and job placement. The accrediting group also said CSL leaders actively hid the shortcomings from current and future students.
Citing the same problems and coverup, the U.S. Department of Education cut off the access of the school’s students to taxpayer-backed tuition loans in December. Last year, the school’s students received almost $50 million in DOE loans to pay tuition and fees and cover legal expenses.
Nonetheless, the school announced late last week that it will reopen for the spring semester on Monday, a week later than scheduled. However, CSL leaders continue to evade questions on whether the College Street school will remain open beyond that point.
The school has confirmed that it is discussing what is known as a “teach out” plan with the education department, a procedure in which a closing facility partners with another accredited law school to make sure students can complete their educations.
In CSL’s case, Jay Conison’s the school’s dean, said the teach-out discussions involve Florida Coastal School of Law. Both schools are part of the InfiLaw for-profit chain. If approved, the plan would enable the Charlotte School of Law students to complete their degrees in Charlotte under the direction of the Florida school.
