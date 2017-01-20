Politics & Government

January 20, 2017 4:26 PM

Here are six lawmakers from Mecklenburg to watch in Raleigh

By Jim Morrill

With 17 members, Mecklenburg County has North Carolina’s largest legislative delegations. One out of every 10 lawmakers comes from the county.

The county’s delegation includes four newcomers: Democrats John Autry, Chaz Beasley and Mary Belk and Republican Andy Dulin, all in the House. Republican Rep. Scott Stone, appointed to a mid-year vacancy, will be serving his first full term.

As with most urban delegations, Mecklenburg’s is dominated by Democrats in a Republican-controlled legislature. Here are six lawmakers to watch.

Rep. Bill Brawley

Brawley, 67, is a Matthews Republican poised to become Mecklenburg County’s most influential lawmaker. In his fourth term, he chairs the House Finance Committee. That panel would debate any attempt to redistribute sales tax revenue, a big fight in 2016.

Sen. Dan Bishop

This will be the first Senate term for the Charlotte Republican who was first elected to the House in 2014. Last year Bishop, 52, was a prime sponsor of House Bill 2. A former Mecklenburg commissioner, he replaced retired GOP Sen. Bob Rucho.

Sen. Joel Ford

The third-term Democrat in his third term will keep one eye back on Charlotte where he plans to challenge Mayor Jennifer Roberts this year. Ford, 48, is a pragmatist who believes in looking for ways to work with the Senate’s conservative GOP leadership.

Sen. Jeff Tarte

In his third term, the former Cornelius mayor could be in a position to help Charlotte and other cities as co-chair of the Senate’s State and Local Government Committee. Tarte, 60, is a moderate Republican who has reached across the aisle and recognizes the value of N.C. cities to the state.

Rep. John Bradford

In his second term, the Cornelius Republican, 42, has risen to House GOP leadership as a deputy majority whip. During a December special session, he co-sponsored a bill to cancel the toll contract with I-77 Mobility Partners, a subsidiary of the Spanish firm Cintra. It may come up again.

Rep. Andy Dulin

The Charlotte Republican may be in his first term, but he’s no stranger to the General Assembly. As a city council member in 2013, Dulin, 57, went often to fight efforts to take Charlotte’s airport from city control. At one point he blasted senators whom he said “absolutely bum-rushed” through an airport bill.

Want to contact your legislator?

House

Kelly Alexander, Jr.: 404 LOB*; 919-733-5778

John Autry: 1111 LB*; 919-715-0706

Chaz Beasley: 1017 LB; 919-733-5654

Mary Belk: 1424 LB, 919-733-5607

John Bradford, III: 2123 LB; 919-733-5828

Bill Brawley: 534 LOB; 919-733-5800

Becky Carney: 1221 LB; 919-733-5827

Carla Cunningham: 1109 LB; 919-733-5807

Andy Dulin: 607 LOB; 919-715-3009

Beverly Earle: 514 LOB; 919-715-2530

Rodney Moore: 402 LOB; 919-733-5606

Scott Stone: 2213 LB; 919-733-5886

Senate

Dan Bishop: 2108 LB; 919-733-5655

Joel Ford: 520 LOB; 919-733-5955

Jeff Jackson: 1104 LB; 919-715-8331

Jeff Tarte: 623 LOB; 919-715-3050

Joyce Waddell: 1113 LB; 919-733-5650

* LOB is the Legislative Office Building; LB is the main Legislative Building.

