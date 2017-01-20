Here are six lawmakers from Mecklenburg to watch in Raleigh

With 17 members, Mecklenburg County has North Carolina’s largest legislative delegations. One out of every 10 lawmakers comes from the county.
The county’s delegation includes four newcomers: Democrats John Autry, Chaz Beasley and Mary Belk and Republican Andy Dulin, all in the House. Republican Rep. Scott Stone, appointed to a mid-year vacancy, will be serving his first full term.
As with most urban delegations, Mecklenburg’s is dominated by Democrats in a Republican-controlled legislature. Here are six lawmakers to watch.
Rep. Bill Brawley
Brawley, 67, is a Matthews Republican poised to become Mecklenburg County’s most influential lawmaker. In his fourth term, he chairs the House Finance Committee. That panel would debate any attempt to redistribute sales tax revenue, a big fight in 2016.
Sen. Dan Bishop
This will be the first Senate term for the Charlotte Republican who was first elected to the House in 2014. Last year Bishop, 52, was a prime sponsor of House Bill 2. A former Mecklenburg commissioner, he replaced retired GOP Sen. Bob Rucho.
Sen. Joel Ford
The third-term Democrat in his third term will keep one eye back on Charlotte where he plans to challenge Mayor Jennifer Roberts this year. Ford, 48, is a pragmatist who believes in looking for ways to work with the Senate’s conservative GOP leadership.
Sen. Jeff Tarte
In his third term, the former Cornelius mayor could be in a position to help Charlotte and other cities as co-chair of the Senate’s State and Local Government Committee. Tarte, 60, is a moderate Republican who has reached across the aisle and recognizes the value of N.C. cities to the state.
Rep. John Bradford
In his second term, the Cornelius Republican, 42, has risen to House GOP leadership as a deputy majority whip. During a December special session, he co-sponsored a bill to cancel the toll contract with I-77 Mobility Partners, a subsidiary of the Spanish firm Cintra. It may come up again.
Rep. Andy Dulin
The Charlotte Republican may be in his first term, but he’s no stranger to the General Assembly. As a city council member in 2013, Dulin, 57, went often to fight efforts to take Charlotte’s airport from city control. At one point he blasted senators whom he said “absolutely bum-rushed” through an airport bill.
Want to contact your legislator?
House
Kelly Alexander, Jr.: 404 LOB*; 919-733-5778
John Autry: 1111 LB*; 919-715-0706
Chaz Beasley: 1017 LB; 919-733-5654
Mary Belk: 1424 LB, 919-733-5607
John Bradford, III: 2123 LB; 919-733-5828
Bill Brawley: 534 LOB; 919-733-5800
Becky Carney: 1221 LB; 919-733-5827
Carla Cunningham: 1109 LB; 919-733-5807
Andy Dulin: 607 LOB; 919-715-3009
Beverly Earle: 514 LOB; 919-715-2530
Rodney Moore: 402 LOB; 919-733-5606
Scott Stone: 2213 LB; 919-733-5886
Senate
Dan Bishop: 2108 LB; 919-733-5655
Joel Ford: 520 LOB; 919-733-5955
Jeff Jackson: 1104 LB; 919-715-8331
Jeff Tarte: 623 LOB; 919-715-3050
Joyce Waddell: 1113 LB; 919-733-5650
* LOB is the Legislative Office Building; LB is the main Legislative Building.
