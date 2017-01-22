Will Charlotte City Council have public discussion over soccer proposal?

Charlotte City Council is expected Monday to meet in closed session to discuss a proposal to spend nearly $44 million toward a new soccer stadium in the Elizabeth neighborhood.
But after prospective team owner Marcus Smith of Speedway Motorsports and Mecklenburg officials on Friday discussed the entire financing plan in detail, it’s unclear why council members would consider the issue behind closed doors.
State law allows for public officials to discuss “matters relating to the location or expansion of industries or other businesses in the area served by the public body, including agreement on a tentative list of economic development incentives. …”
City Council often meets in closed session to discuss incentives to bring business to the city.
When members do meet in private, it’s to ensure that another city doesn’t gain a competitive advantage. That city could hear about Charlotte’s incentive package and then make its incentives more lucrative.
But in the case of the Major League Soccer stadium, there don’t appear to be any secrets left.
On Friday, Smith outlined his vision for the stadium, and county manager Dena Diorio discussed the financing proposal, which calls for Mecklenburg County and the city of Charlotte to each spend $43.75 million toward a $175 million stadium. Charlotte’s share would come from hotel/motel occupancy taxes.
Diorio also discussed finer points of the deal, including a maintenance fund for the stadium and the city and county being allowed to use the stadium for up to 20 free dates a year.
The deadline for Marcus Smith and his father, Bruton Smith, to apply for an MLS expansion team is Jan. 31.
Under the tentative plan, county-owned Memorial Stadium, which dates to the 1930s, and the Grady Cole Center would be torn down..
Mecklenburg County commissioners are scheduled to hold a public hearing about the proposal Tuesday at 3 p.m. They are scheduled to vote on the proposal Thursday.
City Council members haven’t said when they might vote – and whether the public will be able to convince them to vote for or against the plan. No vote or hearing is scheduled for Monday, and council members will be in Raleigh for their budget retreat from Wednesday through Friday.
Council members don’t have a meeting scheduled for Monday, Jan. 30 – the day before the MLS proposal is due.
Republican council member Ed Driggs said he doesn’t know if the closed session is about soccer. He also said he doesn’t know whether there will be anything in the presentation that warrants discussing it behind closed doors or whether the discussion could be conducted like normal city business.
Democratic council member Julie Eiselt said having a little more than a week “is going to be tricky.”
She said she’s urging people to attend the county public hearing on Tuesday.
Steve Harrison: 704-358-5160, @Sharrison_Obs
