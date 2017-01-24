With vote looming, support for soccer plan is lukewarm on City Council

The Charlotte City Council has historically supported spending public money on sports stadiums, but council members are lukewarm about funding a new soccer stadium in Elizabeth.
Council members say there are a number of reasons why they are wary about spending $43.75 million on the stadium, including a rushed process and a lack of public input.
They are also concerned about how Bruton Smith’s fued with Concord nearly a decade ago over his plans to build a drag strip.
Another factor is the protests and riots that followed the Keith Scott shooting, and whether spending money on a soccer stadium is best for the city.
Mecklenburg Commissioners are holding a public hearing at 3 p.m. today about the stadium. They could vote Thursday.
The City Council could vote Friday afternoon. Mayor Jennifer Roberts has asked the city manager to hold a public hearing and discussion about the stadium that afternoon.
At-large council member Julie Eiselt, a Democrat who is considered an important swing vote, said Tuesday morning she is against the proposal.
She said it’s too rushed, and she isn’t certain the the county owned Memorial Stadium site in Elizabeth is the best.
Democrat Al Austin also said he wants more time.
“I would say right now I’m a no,” Austin said. “I don’t like being put under a deadline. We haven’t had a real opportunity to vet this.”
After Monday’s soccer presentation, council members talked about the challenges of economic mobility. That’s been a priority after the Scott protests.
“Using our dollars to support Major League Soccer – I don’t know if that’s right,” he said.
Michael Smith of Center City Partners has said the massive construction project could be an opportunity for the city to expand minority hiring and create internships for low-income residents.
Democrat at-large member Claire Fallon is also opposed. She cited Bruton Smith’s feud with Concord nearly a decade ago over incentives for a drag strip he built adjacent to his speedway.
“His record of what he did to Concord is not good,” Fallon said.
In 2007, after Concord objected to Smith’s plans to build a drag strip, Smith threatened to move his speedway. Cabarrus leaders wrote Smith a letter, a letter, committing to $80 million in tax breaks, grants and other public money to pay for speedway improvements.
Smith and the city fought for years over the terms of the tax breaks and what Smith had to do to receive them.
Bruton’s son, Marcus Smith, is the point person for the MLS bid. But Bruton Smith is believed to be part of the ownership team.
Republican Kenny Smith said “the process is incredibly rushed.”
“I have fielded with calls from people who are generally on board with larger (Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority) projects,” he said. “And they are concerned.”
Democrat Patsy Kinsey, who represents Elizabeth, said Monday she’s against the deal. She’s opposed to how little time the city has had to consider the deal.
The deadline for applications to MLS is Jan. 31.
It’s unclear what would happen if the county approves its share and the city says no. Would the Smiths still move forward with their application?
The plan calls for the city and county to each spend $43.75 million towards the $175 million stadium.
The Smiths would pay $12.5 million upfront. They would pay the rest of their share to the county over 25 years, through lease payments of $4.25 million annually.
Steve Harrison: 704-358-5160, @Sharrison_Obs
