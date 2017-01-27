CSL students still left hanging on how they’ll pay for school

Cut off from millions of dollars in federal loans because of their school’s chronic failings, students at Charlotte School of Law still don’t know how they’ll pay for classes or even if they will stay.
On Monday when classes resumed, school leaders promised that they would release details of financial alternatives to the lost loans within 24 to 48 hours, students say. Last year, students at the College Street institution received almost $50 million in federal loans to cover tuition, fees and living expenses.
On Thursday, with the school’s deadline come and gone, and no details in sight, a new school email promised that President Chidi Ogene and Dean Jay Conison would unveil the financial options within 72 hours. The school also extended the deadline by a week for students to withdraw from school or take a leave of absence for the spring semester. Students now have until Feb. 3 to decide.
“This extension will allow students ample time to review the information on funding options and get answers to all questions needed to make the most informed decision,” the email said. “Thank you for your patience during this stressful time.”
As of midday Friday, the school still have not released any details of its financial plan. Margaret Kocaj of Charlotte, a third-year student at the school, says her patience long ago ran out.
The school’s delays on releasing tuition options “is causing so much more financial stress for students who want to stay,” she said.
“What are they supposed to do? They can’t afford their books. They can’t afford their rent. They can’t afford their food. What kind of duress will these people be under when they’re forced to make decisions about whether to stay in school?”
In December, a month before the reopening of classes, the U.S. Department of Education made CSL the first accredited law school ever to be banned from the student-loan program. Last month, the department announced that it had broken off negotiations with the school to extend some of the loans through the spring semester.
The financial uncertainty surrounding Charlotte School of Law has helped fuel a student exodus. Once the largest law school by far in state, CSL’s enrollment had fallen to an estimated 250 to 300 when classes reopened Monday, students said.
Meanwhile, the accrediting American Bar Association, which put the school on probation in November for long-running problems with admissions, curriculum and bar exam passage rates, has ordered Charlotte School of Law to file what is known as a “teach out” plan. The bar requires schools that are closing to spell out how its current students will complete their educations. Normally, the closing school teams up with another accredited institution that would oversee instruction.
Federal officials said last week that an impasse with CSL over the details of such a teach-out plan had ended talks about extending the student loans. Ogene and Conison have never come out and said that the 10-year-old, for- profit school is closing. But CSL did not accept new students for the January term.
In a statement last week, Barry Currier of the ABA said the legal organization will review the school’s teach-out plan at its March 10-11 meeting.
“Given the timeline for the school and its students, we would expect the school to not only file its plan in a timely fashion, but begin executing it,” Currier said. “Nothing in the teach-out rules bars a school from beginning to address the needs of its students in advance of the plan being reviewed.”
Kocaj says that last line from the week-old statement resurrects a chronic student complaint about her school’s lack of transparency during the crisis. She said she didn’t learn about the ABA announcement until Thursday.
Michael Gordon: 704-358-5095, @MikeGordonOBS
