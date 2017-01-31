HB2 emails: ‘Not a time to be timid,’ Sen. Rucho told McCrory aide

New emails obtained by the Observer illustrate once again that Gov. Pat McCrory had reservations about House Bill 2 when it was being drafted in the spring of 2016, but he wasn’t able to deter members of his own party from passing a more sweeping bill.
On March 21, two days before the General Assembly approved HB2, McCrory’s legislative liaison sent an email to legislators urging a narrow bill that would focus on overturning a Charlotte anti-discrimination ordinance approved weeks earlier by City Council.
“Governor McCrory has been asked to call a special session to block an extreme local ordinance that would threaten an individual’s basic expectation of privacy by allowing men to use the same bathroom or locker room as women,” Fred Steen wrote.
“If the bill being considered only addresses that specific issue, the governor will support that effort given the timing of the Charlotte ordinance,” Steen added. “However, it’s our understanding that the proposal being considered goes beyond the scope of the bathroom issue and includes unrelated subject areas. Anything above and beyond the bathroom and locker room issue should be dealt with during the full legislative session to allow public hearings and a broader discussion.”
Two days later, Sen. Bob Rucho, a Republican from Matthews, sent a sharp response to Steen, copying House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger.
“All the parts of the bill being considered are necessary to stop the over Reach of municipalities beyond their legal authority,” wrote Rucho, who has since retired from the legislature.
“The bill clarifies the extent of that authority, once and for all. The Governor should be supporting this bill vigorously as it will Prevent him from having to respond time and again to latest Fling of the extreme left liberal agenda. Each time he and the Legislature has to respond, the media is given the opportunity to criticize our effort to protect the people of the State. A Leadership role requires action and not a time to be timid.”
Later that day, McCrory signed House Bill 2 into law, spurring a strong backlash from sports organizations, businesses and performers. In his re-election campaign, the governor emerged as a staunch defender of HB2 but ultimately lost to Democrat Roy Cooper.
