An NC lawmaker’s response to a transgender woman left her ‘appalled’

A transgender woman said she’s “appalled” by a North Carolina lawmaker’s description of her status as a “mental disorder.”
Rep. Mark Brody, a Union County Republican, made the remarks in an email to Connie Berchem of Buncombe County.
Berchem, 64, said she’d emailed all 170 N.C. legislators telling them about the embarrassment and discomfort she has felt since last year’s passage of House Bill 2. The law requires transgender people to use the bathroom or locker room of the gender on their birth certificate when they’re on government property. A sail boat racer, she said she frequently uses facilities in public parks.
Brody was the only HB2 supporter to reply. In an email, he told her psychiatric professionals call her condition “gender dysphoria.”
“(I) am saddened by the fact that North Carolina doesn’t provide the help you need to readjust from the mental disorder you suffer with,” he wrote. “It appears that allowing you to use a bathroom, locker room or shower of your choice only reenforces the disorder not helps to correct it.”
“I take that very offensively,” Berchem told the Observer, “because health care professionals recognize that this isn’t a mental disorder. We were born this way just like any other human being. This isn’t a conscious choice.”
The dispute reflects the continued debate over transgender persons and their rights since the passage of HB2. LGBT advocates have mobilized a national backlash to the law. Supporters say it protects women and children from sexual predators.
Berchem said she came out as transgender at the age of 18 and had gender reassignment surgery in 2013.
Brody cited guidelines from the American Psychiatric Association. The group’s latest edition of its Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders replaced the term “gender identity disorder” with “gender dysphoria.”
But Dr. Jack Drescher, a clinical professor of psychiatry at New York Medical College and a member of APA, said the World Health Organizations is reclassifying transgender identity, making it no longer considered a mental disorder.
“By 2018 it will no longer be considered a mental disorder by anyone,” he said Thursday.
Brody said he believed he was offering Berchem compassion.
“The problem is, in my opinion they’re fighting a battle they can never win and make themselves suffer in doing that,” he said. “They’re deciding that they’re going to do something that nature had not intended them to do … She will always for the rest of her life be fighting the forces of nature and she will never win.”
