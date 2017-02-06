HB2 ‘closing window’ on NCAA events in NC, sports official says

North Carolina “is on the brink” of losing NCAA championship events for six years if House Bill 2 is not repealed, a state sports official said Monday in a letter to lawmakers.
Writing on behalf of the N.C. Sports Association, Scott Dupree, executive director of the Raleigh Sports Alliance, told lawmakers that NCAA committees are deciding this month where to hold events through 2022, including basketball tournament games in Charlotte, Raleigh and Greensboro.
As he told the Observer on Friday, Dupree said N.C. cities and schools have submitted 133 bids for NCAA events with a potential economic impact of $250 million.
“In a matter of days, our state’s sports tourism industry will suffer crushing, long-term losses and will essentially close its doors to NCAA business,” he wrote legislators. “Our window to act is closing rapidly.”
But there doesn’t appear to be any movement in the General Assembly to repeal the bill.
In December, a repeal effort failed when a bill sponsored by GOP Senate Leader Phil Berger failed. The measure would have repealed HB2 and enacting a six-month moratorium on ordinances such as Charlotte’s that prompted the law in the first place.
HB2 prohibits ordinances like Charlotte’s, which extended anti-discrimination protections to the LGBT community and allowed transgender people to use the bathroom of the gender with which they identify.
After Berger called for a vote on repeal – while planning a separate vote on the moratorium – Senate Democrats joined 16 Republicans in voting against repeal. Democrats said they objected to a moratorium on local ordinances. Republicans said they didn’t trust Charlotte or other cities not turn around and re-enact sweeping LGBT measures.
“Right now there’s no attempt to move on HB2 at all,” Sen. Tommy Tucker of Union County said Monday, “because the folks want a clean repeal and that’s not going to happen. Unless there some compromises made on both sides, I don’t see any movement to help with the situation.”
The NCAA could not be reached. A spokesman for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper had no immediate comment.
In his letter, Dupree said “Our last chance to save these events is now.”
“It will be a shame if HB2 is resolved one day too late,” he wrote.
Jim Morrill: 704-358-5059, @jimmorrill
Comments