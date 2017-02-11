NC GOP leader retweets article calling transgender students “pervs” and mentally ill

A North Carolina Republican Party leader retweeted an article from a conservative blog on Saturday that calls transgender students sexual perverts and mentally ill.
“Justice Department Kills Obama’s Pervs-In-The-Girls-Bathroom Rule,” reads the headline on the article on Red State.
Dallas Woodhouse, executive director of the N.C. GOP, didn’t include a personal comment when he retweeted the article. .
.@NCGOP https://t.co/Lb6v5fSB8Y— Dallas Woodhouse (@DallasWoodhouse) February 11, 2017
“Last May, the Obama administration carried out a direct assault on Western civilization,” the article starts. “In a single directive, issued without the benefit of Congressional input or even an attempt to adhere to rule-making procedure under the Administrative Procedure Act, the Obama administration decreed that the mentally ill and sexual perverts who claim to be mentally ill had to be allowed to use the restrooms and school locker rooms of their preference without regards to the concerns of anyone else.”
Another notable North Carolinian used similar language in commenting on whether to allow people who are transgender to use the bathroom of their gender identity.
After N.C. legislators failed to repeal House Bill 2 in December, evangelist Franklin Graham tweeted his thanks for N.C. Lt. Governor Dan Forest and legislators “protecting women and children from pedophiles and sexual perverts.”
HB2 overturned a Charlotte ordinance allowing transgender people to use public restrooms of the gender with which they identify.
