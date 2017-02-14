Politics & Government

February 14, 2017 10:22 AM

Gov. Roy Cooper takes another shot at HB2 repeal with focus on bathroom safey

By Jim Morrill

jmorrill@charlotteobserver.com

RALEIGH

Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday proposed a compromise to repeal House Bill 2 that would include a measure to protect people’s safety in bathrooms.

Since North Carolina passed its controversial HB2, supporters have focused on one portion of the law: bathroom safety.

They say that Charlotte’s nondiscrimination ordinance, which HB2 nullified, would have put women and children at risk in restrooms because it would have allowed transgender women to use the bathroom of their gender identity.

Cooper’s proposal would also force local governments to give 30 days’ notice before votes on nondiscrimination ordinances.

Major sporting events like the NBA All-Star Game have pulled out of North Carolina over HB2.

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

Ali Rizvi, Nicole L. Cvetnic and Sohail Al-Jamea / McClatchy

Jim Morrill: 704-358-5059, @jimmorrill

