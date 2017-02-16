More than 250 Latino businesses in Charlotte to close to support immigrant protest, rally

Charlotte-area immigrants are joining groups around the nation Thursday to bring attention to immigrant issues, demonstrate their importance to the country and protest Trump administration policies.
In the Charlotte region, more than 250 Latino businesses are expected to be closed for “A Day Without Immigrants,” reported the Spanish-language Qué Pasa Mi Gente paper.
A rally is set for noon at Marshall Park in Charlotte to mark the day.
The movement has attracted support in many cities, including Raleigh, Philadelphia, New Orleans and Washington, D.C. It urged people to close businesses, skip work or classes, don’t shop and don’t eat out as a way to show their impact.
In Charlotte for instance, the Compare Foods grocery store chain said on Facebook it is closing its seven area stores “to unite completely on Immigration Day
“Our commitment is with the Latino community of Charlotte. We are proud to support our community in whatever way they think is best for achieving our shared goals.”
Andrew Gleaves employs 10 Latino workers at his carpet and flooring installation company, which he declined to name to protect his employees’ identities. He doesn’t know if they are undocumented – he doesn’t ask. All 10 are striking today, Gleaves said, so his business, like many others in his industry, is closed.
“From what I understand everybody is out today, supporting the strike,” Gleaves said. “I appreciated the heads-up. We had quite a bit of stuff to do (today), but it will have to wait until next week.”
Rocio Gonzalez, executive director of the Latin American Chamber of Commerce in Charlotte, said the business group isn’t necessarily “encouraging” its members to close for the protest Thursday.
“However, we are in the United States, and it’s everyone’s right to voice their concerns and to represent their ideals,” Gonzalez said.
Despite the call for support, including boycotting classes, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools urged immigrant parents not to keep students home.
The immigrant community in the Carolinas and around the nation has been on edge because of an immigration ban by President Donald Trump that is on hold from a court challenge as well as by deportation roundups of undocumented immigrants by U..S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
At Johnson C. Smith University, African immigrant Terza Lima-Neves, an associate professor of political science, said she decided to join the rally instead of teach her classes. She made the decision after getting several emails from students who told her they were going to the rally.
“I wanted to stand in solidarity with many of my students and to add an African voice to this conversation on immigration,” said Lima-Neves, a naturalized citizen. “(Trump’s policies) have caused a lot of fear and instability and anxiety for a lot of the immigrant population and their allies.”
Last week, ICE arrested more than 100 undocumented immigrants in the Carolinas. Trump said this week he wants to deport undocumented immigrants who committed serious crimes, adding, “We are going to get the bad ones.”
The Migration Policy Institute – a nonpartisan think tank in Washington – has estimated that 54,000 people are living illegally in Mecklenburg County, including 10,000 who have been here more than 15 years. The information was based on 2014 data.
Many experts estimate 11.1 million undocumented people live in the U.S., with North Carolina cited as the state with the sixth fastest-growing immigrant population, both legal and undocumented.
The Pew Research Center estimates the U.S. civilian workforce included 8 million unauthorized immigrants in 2014. That accounts for 5 percent of those who were working or were unemployed and looking for work.
Staff writer Mark Price contributed
