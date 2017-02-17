New plan would add rail to airport, Lake Norman, Matthews – at once

0:21 CMS students stage walkouts Pause

2:30 Daniel Suarez is ready for the biggest race of his life

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

0:28 Student video of South Meck High School protest

1:02 Two churches talk about the movie, Selma

3:29 Lisette Baumgardner discusses sewer leak caused by fiber contractor

2:59 Dorothy Counts Scoggins speaks

1:25 Lisette Baumgardner discusses contractor damage to her home

2:22 Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good talks coal ash cleanup