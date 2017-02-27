Protesters want Charlotte leaders to support immigrants. Here’s what they’re demanding.

About 100 people marched Monday from uptown’s Marshall Park to a meeting of Charlotte City Council, where they planned to demand that council stand up for immigrants as reports of arrests continued.
The group marched behind a white banner: “ICE Out of Charlotte / Mayor Roberts Step Up.” Marchers stayed on the sidewalk beside Third Street and appeared to move without incident as they chanted “No more ICE!”
The immigrant-rights group Comunidad Colectiva, which organized the march, planned to ask city officials to:
▪ Fight a N.C. statute, known as House Bill 318, that prohibits local governments from restricting law enforcement’s cooperation with federal immigration officials, and the federal 287g program in which local police collaborate with immigration agencies.
▪ Require Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to “use discretion” in dealing with undocumented immigrants.
▪ Provide money for legal services for immigrants facing deportation.
“We’re trying to show City Council that (immigrant arrests) is an ongoing issue going on throughout the community and we need a stronger presence from City Council,” said Mayra Arteaga of Comunidad Colectiva. “Just to have members of our community and people who are directly affected speak and demand that we hear City Council’s support.
“This is going down Central Avenue, on Eastway; somebody got picked up today at 3 o’clock. This is really happening in Charlotte, a city made by immigrants.”
