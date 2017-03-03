Poll shows how much NC residents think HB2 is hurting the state’s economy

1:26 Battle brewing between NC craft brewers and big campaign donor Pause

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

0:53 Dairy cow killed in storm

0:52 Garinger High students march

4:44 Senators Van Duyn and McKissick call for full repeal of HB2

0:51 Charlotte expanding light rail service to University City

2:56 Supporters and opponents hold HB2 rallies in Raleigh

1:30 Cooper calls out House GOP leadership on HB2 compromise

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe