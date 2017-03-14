Democrats miss opportunity to repeal HB2. Was it their last chance?

In what their leader called the “last best chance” to repeal House Bill 2, North Carolina House Democrats Tuesday tried and failed to allow a vote that would take the law off the books.
The attempt by House Minority Leader Darren Jackson of Raleigh came a day after Gov. Roy Cooper urged repeal in his State of the State address. It also came the week many believe is the deadline for the NCAA’s decision where to award championship events through 2022.
“This is the week to either repeal to HB2 or let it stand until after the next election,” Jackson told House members. “This week is our last best chance … It’s as simple as that.”
Jackson used a parliamentary maneuver to force a vote to add repeal to a non-related banking bill. Other repeal bills are bottled up in committee.
The House killed Jackson’s effort by a partyiline vote of 74-44.
HB2 nullified a Charlotte ordinance that extended protections to the LGBT community. It’s blamed for decisions by some companies to locate elsewhere and for the NCAA and ACC to move championship events. Early-round NCAA tournament games that would have put the University of North Carolina and Duke in Greensboro were moved to Greenville, S.C.
The NCAA plans to announce tournament sites in mid-April. More than 130 N.C. cities and schools have applied. The wide-spread assumption is if HB2 is not repealed those events also will go elsewhere.
Jackson and other Democrats said later that the NCAA deadline prompted what may be the last attempt to strike the law.
Efforts to find a compromise appear to have collapsed. Rep. Chuck McGrady, a Hendersonville Republican who sponsored what has been considered the most likely compromise bill, HB 186, said Tuesday it doesn’t have enough support.
Jackson, flanked by Democratic colleagues, told reporters later that he fears any sense of urgency among Republicans will die once the NCAA decisions are made.
“It will at some point become a campaign issue, not a policy issue,” he said.
Jim Morrill: 704-358-5059, @jimmorrill
