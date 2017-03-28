Was there a deal to repeal HB2? Depends who you talk to

Despite a flurry of dramatic claims and harsh words, Republican legislative leaders appeared to continue meeting with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday over efforts to repeal House Bill 2.
Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore arrived at Cooper’s mansion shortly after 7 p.m.
Their visit followed unusual dueling news conferences and came the day that an NCAA source reportedly said the state had two days to repeal the law or lose years of NCAA championship events.
Around 6:30 p.m., Berger and Moore appeared at the legislative press room with what appeared to be a deal to repeal HB2.
“The governor made a proposal late last week that we are prepared to agree to in principle,” Berger told reporters. Then he said Cooper “now denies that he ever made the proposal.”
“We’re not sure where we are right now, quite frankly,” Berger said.
They left, and House Minority Leader Darren Jackson accused the Republicans of a stunt. He said there was no deal.
“I think it stinks,” he said of the GOP remarks.
In a statement, Cooper spokesman Ford Porter also accused the Republicans of not playing straight.
“It’s frustrating that Republican leaders are more interested in political stunts than negotiating a compromise to repeal HB2,” he said. “While Governor Cooper continues to work for a compromise, there are still issues to be worked out, and Republican leaders’ insistence on including an Indiana-style (religious freedom) provision remains a deal-breaker.”
The NCAA already has canceled events in the state because of the bill, seen by many as anti-LGBT. So have the ACC and the NBA. Some companies have decided not to locate in the state. An Associated Press report this week put the economic loss at $3.76 billion over 10 years.
HB2 overturned a Charlotte anti-discrimination ordinance and requires transgender people to use the bathroom of the gender on their birth certificate.
Berger said the proposal Republicans agreed to “in principle” would repeal HB2, leave regulation of bathrooms and shower facilities to the state, allow local governments to pass nondiscrimination ordinances “consistent with federal (law),” and allow citizens who sue over religious or conscience objections to recover court costs if they’re successful.
Critics assailed the proposal.
“Legislative leaders need to stop floating bad proposals that would keep discrimination in state law instead of fully repealing HB2,” said Sarah Gillooly, ACLU policy director. “The answer all along has been a clean repeal of HB2. Tonight legislative leaders have made one thing clear: They will do everything possible to prevent LGBT people from receiving equal protection under the law.”
Tuesday’s back-and-forth left the fate of HB2 unclear.
Two Charlotte-area senators have weighed in. Democratic Sen. Joel Ford of Charlotte introduced a bill last week that would repeal the bill and call for a “cooling off” period. Republican Sen. Jeff Tarte of Cornelius plans to introduce another repeal measure Wednesday. It would increase penalties for crimes committed in bathrooms or locker rooms and add sexual orientation to protected classes. And it has a “conscience” clause for people with religious objections.
“I’ve had leadership on both sides say it has major flaws – it’s too logical,” Tarte said. “It’s a true compromise.”
Earlier Tuesday, the head of the Raleigh Sports Alliance warned that time is running short for the NCAA.
“I have confirmed with a contact very close to the NCAA that its deadline for HB2 is 48 hours from now,” Scott Dupree said Tuesday. “If HB2 has not been resolved by that time, the NCAA will have no choice but to move forward without the North Carolina bids … now it must finalize all championship site selections through spring of 2022.”
Jim Morrill: 704-358-5059, @jimmorrill
