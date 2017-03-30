Mayor Jennifer Roberts breaks with governor, blasts ‘false repeal’ of HB2

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts broke with Roy Cooper, a fellow Democrat, criticizing the General Assembly’s “false repeal” of House Bill 2 and calling it a “rejection of Charlotte’s and North Carolina’s progressive, inclusive values.”
Roberts has been a staunch defender of the city’s expanded nondiscrimination ordinance that gave legal protections to the LGBT community.
For much of 2016, she declined to consider repealing the city’s ordinance, pushing back against assertions that it could lead to a deal with Raleigh. In December, however, she agreed to hold a vote on a repeal of the city’s nullified ordinance – a vote that passed – and was angered when legislators declined to repeal HB2 that same week.
Roberts made her statement by Twitter Thursday.
“I am deeply disappointed that the Republican leaders in the General Assembly continue to see LGBT people as unequal and refuse to let cities like Charlotte govern themselves,” she wrote.
Cooper didn’t support the repeal compromise in December. But he signed Thursday’s repeal vote.
Roberts is running for reelection as mayor, and her two Democratic primary opponents also weighed in.
State Sen. Joel Ford, who is challenging her, voted for the repeal. In a statement, he said the “compromise...allows us to hit the restart button.”
He said he committed to working with “all citizens of this great state, including the LGBTQ community, to ensure everyone has equal protection under the law.”
Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles was more supportive of the decision. She said in a statement that “the people of Charlotte and the state of North Carolina are ready to get back to work. The repeal of HB2 will bring back businesses and jobs. Our city is a great place to work! I want businesses to grow here, and I want them to bring good paying jobs for our people. Repealing HB2 allows us to create more opportunities.”
City Council member Kenny Smith is the only Republican running so far. He couldn’t immediately be reached for comment about the repeal.
In the past, Smith has supported efforts to reach a compromise with Raleigh. He asked council members in May to rescind the nondiscrimination ordinance, but the Democratic-led council refused.
The city of Charlotte released a statement Thursday that differed sharply from the mayor’s. The city said it’s “pleased” the legislature “took this important step by repealing House Bill 2.”
“This legislation has impacted economic development, tourism, businesses and more over the last year, and we look forward to moving beyond this matter,” the city said.
In an interview with the Observer later Thursday about the vote, Roberts said: “I think there was a sense that we've got to try to take some kind of a step that would get us somewhere in restoring jobs...I think the jury is out on what the public will think."
Roberts said she hasn't thought about whether the repeal vote will hurt her politically.
“What I think about are the parents of trans youth and the members of the trans community who are going to go four more years trying to figure out how they're going to get through it and not be bullied and mistreated every day,” she said.
Thursday’s repeal nullifies HB2. However, it prohibits cities and towns from passing their own nondiscrimination ordinances until 2020.
It also prohibits them from permanently passing ordinances or regulations that would impact the use of multi-stall bathrooms in places of public accommodation.
Businesses are free to set their own bathroom policies, and can allow transgender individuals to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity. But Charlotte and other cities and towns can’t force the businesses to do so.
