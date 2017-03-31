With HB2 off the books, ACC will again consider championship games in NC

3:26 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law Pause

2:56 Supporters and opponents hold HB2 rallies in Raleigh

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

0:51 Running red lights in Fayetteville

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

0:47 CATS asks for additional millions for light rail construction

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers