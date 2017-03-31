With HB2 off the books, ACC will again consider championship games in NC

A day after the repeal of House Bill 2, the Atlantic Coast Conference said Friday it will again begin considering North Carolina for championship events.
“The ACC Council of Presidents has voted that North Carolina will again be considered for hosting future ACC Championships,” the league said in a statement.
The ACC announcement comes a day after Gov. Roy Cooper signed a law that repealed HB2, considered by many to be anti-LGBT.
The league had moved its football championship and women’s basketball tournament out of the state because of HB2.
Meanwhile LGBT advocates accelerated their effort to persuade the NCAA and corporations that the new North Carolina law continues to discriminate against them.
The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest gay and transgender rights organization, argued that the law which repealed House Bill 2 is “simply a new version of HB2 that abandons LGBTQ people.”
Comments