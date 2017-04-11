CMPD proposes new 3-story station for uptown after existing lease expires

A new three-story police station would rise near Johnson & Wales University if the Charlotte City Council approves a request from the police department.
Police made the proposal to council members Monday night. The new station for CMPD’s Central Division would replace the current site at the corner of Seventh and College streets. That city’s lease from the Bank of America expires next year.
The Central Division covers around four square miles, an area with nearly 19,000 residents and 70,000 daily workers.
Police officials said they looked at 10 sites but settled on a 1.27-acre site across from Elmwood Cemetery, where Sixth Street wraps around to Fifth Street. The city already owns 1.1 acres. Another 0.17 acres is privately owned. Police said the site offers visibility, convenience and room to grow.
“Ultimately, this is our opportunity to have a good location in center city,” Chief Kerr Putney said.
The city already has budgeted $13.5 million for the project. The department is asking for another $12.5 million. The council is expected to vote on the project later this month.
Jim Morrill: 704-358-5059, @jimmorrill
