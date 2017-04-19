NC craft brewers lose battle to big distributors: ‘It’s backroom politics’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:58 US Rep. Robert Pittenger on Obamacare and Syria at WBT town hall Pause 1:05 Charlotte’s Negro League baseball past fading fast 2:13 Star Wars: The Last Jedi official teaser trailer 0:43 New Panhandling Plan 1:26 Battle brewing between NC craft brewers and big campaign donor 1:01 Hornets GM Rich Cho on what went wrong this season 0:49 Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison 2:07 Immigrant community releases 'list of demands' for city 1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness 1:10 UNC's National Championship celebration in 60 seconds Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The fight pits the fast-growing craft beer industry against wholesale distributors, a group that has reinforced its clout with nearly $1.5 million in political contributions in the last four years. Davie Hinshaw The Charlotte Observer