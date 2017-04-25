Charlotte says it will stop ‘unlawful behavior’ outside protested abortion clinic

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:58 US Rep. Robert Pittenger on Obamacare and Syria at WBT town hall Pause 1:21 Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after 2017 NASCAR season 1:32 Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces his retirement 1:32 African Moment: A visitor comes calling in South Africa 2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser 1:52 North Carolina’s contorted history of congressional redistricting 0:50 Inside the old Carolina Theatre 1:01 New Beginnings Church in Matthews 1:33 Panthers GM Dave Gettleman on drafting a running back early 4:04 Ardrey Kell High theater production Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

In Charlotte’s abortion wars, both sides fight over milliseconds Davie Hinshaw The Charlotte Observer