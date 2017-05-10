One NC senator helped bring down a president. Now, it’s Sen. Burr’s turn to investigate

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:24 Sen. Sam Ervin of NC at Watergate hearing Pause 1:32 African Moment: A visitor comes calling in South Africa 1:20 Development Controversy in Mooresville 0:54 Charlotte’s light rail was supposed to change our attitude about cars. It hasn’t. 3:11 Parents and students attend school board hearing 1:10 Pritchett ready to run at NHRA Four-Wide Nationals 0:52 Curtis Samuel: The best part of this Carolina Panthers rookie's day is ... 0:56 Crowds descend on Charlotte airport 1:01 Hornets GM Rich Cho on what went wrong this season 0:34 Grading the Panthers' selection of Christian McCaffrey in the NFL Draft Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

U.S. Sen. Sam Ervin of North Carolina, who was chairman of the Senate Watergate Committee, questions H.R. Halderman, chief of staff to President Richard Nixon, during a hearing in August 1973. C-SPAN