Black Political Caucus has endorsed a mayoral candidate. How will it shape the primary?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:25 NC Senator on hospital bed after collapse: I'm fine Pause 1:12 A plastic bag with lifesaving potential 1:14 Gerrymandering is addressed by crowd on Bicentennial Mall in Raleigh as Legislature meets across the street. 1:58 Raising a gifted black boy requires 'fierce advocacy' 1:50 Steele Creek Presbyterian Church vote 1:17 Sealed Air ribbon cutting 1:52 North Carolina’s contorted history of congressional redistricting 2:00 NC legislature hears feedback on congressional maps 2:09 Money for disabled daughter's trust fund linked to Siskey 1:27 Now that's an RV: A wheeled honor to NASCAR Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Black Political Caucus hosted a mayoral debate on Thursday evening at Reeder Memorial Baptist Church. Mayor Jennifer Roberts, Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles and state Sen. Joel Ford spoke about several topics to a full house of voters. Jeff Siner The Charlotte Observer

The Black Political Caucus hosted a mayoral debate on Thursday evening at Reeder Memorial Baptist Church. Mayor Jennifer Roberts, Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles and state Sen. Joel Ford spoke about several topics to a full house of voters. Jeff Siner The Charlotte Observer