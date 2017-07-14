One of Rep. Pittenger’s Democratic challengers has three times as much campaign money

After six weeks as a candidate, Democrat Dan McCready has three times as much campaign money as Republican Rep. Robert Pittenger, according to new reports.

McCready, from Charlotte, will report raising $450,000 in the first six weeks of his campaign. Pittenger, a three-term incumbent from Charlotte, has raised a total of $335,000.

But McCready has $410,000 in cash on hand, according to his campaign. Pittenger had $133,000 on hand at the end of June.

“I’m overwhelmed by the support our campaign has received over these first few weeks,” McCready said in a statement.

McCready is one of at least four Democrats who plan to run in the 9th District, which stretches from Charlotte to Fayetteville.

Democrat Christian Cano has raised nearly $34,000, which includes almost $25,000 from himself. Reports for Democrats Maria Warren and Brandon Jorgensen were unavailable.

Pittenger is expected to face former Charlotte Pastor Mark Harris in the GOP primary. Harris’ report was unavailable.

McCready, a former Marine who served in Iraq, is making his first bid for office. He’s co-founder of a Charlotte company that invests in large solar farms.

This month the Cook Political Report changed its rating of the race from “solid Republican” to “likely Republican.”