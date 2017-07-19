People are outraged over I-77 tolls. A consultant offers ideas to ease the pain.

A N.C. Department of Transportation’s consultant is exploring several ways to ease outrage over the Interstate 77 toll lane project, including letting carpools with only two people use the lanes for free and converting some of the planned toll lanes into free lanes.
Philadelphia-based Mercator Advisors is reviewing the controversial project, which is scheduled to be finished next year. The consultant is planning to give a preliminary report to transportation planners Wednesday night, but the group hasn’t yet determined how much various changes to the contract would cost.
The Spanish company Cintra is building two express toll lanes in each direction between uptown and exit 28 in Cornelius. Between Cornelius and Exit 36 in Mooresville, there will be one express lane added in each direction.
The lanes will give motorists a guaranteed travel time of 45 mph, though they will have to pay a toll. Cintra will set the toll, which will vary throughout the day, based on demand. The company is free to charge whatever it wants.
Mercator said it is reviewing a number of ways to change the contract with Cintra, which lasts 50 years.
One option is to terminate the entire agreement with Cintra. DOT, under former governor Pat McCrory, said that could cost $300 million. Mercator will give an estimate of how much that would cost.
There are other options:
▪ Change the contract so some parts of the new lanes would remain free, either for the entire length of the contract or for a certain amount of time. That would cost Cintra money, and would likely cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars.
Some Lake Norman residents have said they want the express toll lanes over the Lake Norman causeway to be free.
▪ Create a discount program for frequent users.
▪ Allow people with two or more people to use the toll lanes for free. The Cintra contract only allows vehicles with three or more people to use the express lanes for free.
Vehicles with two or more people could use the existing carpool lanes on I-77.
▪ Eliminate or change the part of Cintra’s contract that calls for the company to be compensated for the construction of “unplanned revenue impacting facilities.” That means that DOT can’t build a new free lane on Interstate 77 for the life of the contract – 50 years – without compensating Cintra for lost toll revenue.
Critics of the project have warned that only having two general-purpose lanes and one express toll lane in each direction will create a traffic nightmare in 10 years, not to mention 50 years.
Mercator will also study whether the shoulders could be strengthened so they could be used during peak times.
Mercator plans to present its final report to the Charlotte Transportation Regional Planning Organization in August.
Steve Harrison: 704-358-5160, @Sharrison_Obs
Comments