CATS unveils a new way for people to buy train tickets on their smart phones

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:54 Council member Ed Driggs seeks more money for affordable housing Pause 1:15 Kenny Smith hopes to break Democratic hold on mayor's seat 2:16 Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame" 0:24 Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape' 2:57 Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud" 1:52 Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 6:58 Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 1:11 Congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 1:33 Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:04 Rep. Alma Adams calls GOP health care bill 'heartless' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Follow the light rail line from uptown Charlotte north to the campus and home of the Charlotte 49ers. Nick Price

Follow the light rail line from uptown Charlotte north to the campus and home of the Charlotte 49ers. Nick Price