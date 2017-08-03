Josh Stein cuts 45 positions in AG’s office: ‘We can’t do the last third’

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced on Thursday that he has eliminated 45 positions in the state Department of Justice after the state budget adopted earlier this summer included a surprise $10 million budget cut.
At a news conference scheduled for the same morning the General Assembly returned to Raleigh for a special session, Stein announced that state agencies, commissions and boards had come up with another $3 million or so that would stave off some personnel cuts he had anticipated. But Stein still has to find $3 million more in savings, he said.
“What I’m telling you today is, we can’t do the last third,” Stein said. “The last third will put too much damage, too much risk on the public’s safety. For that reason, we are repeating our call to the General Assembly: ‘Please, protect the people of North Carolina, and find a way to fill this gap.’”
With two district attorneys by his side along with representatives from law-enforcement organizations that have asked the General Assembly to reconsider its cuts, Stein said lawmakers’ actions would force his office to shift some of the work his attorneys had done on criminal appeals back to district attorneys.
Pitt County District Attorney Kimberly Robb, who was at the news conference with Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman, said prosecutors who are more focused on working at trials would face new hurdles handling appeals.
“I think this is going to be a seismic shift for our offices,” Robb said. “Right now, we are on the front lines. We are trial attorneys. We are not appellate attorneys. ... Anything that takes us away from those primary responsibilities is dangerous if we’re not adequately funded.”
After lawmakers approved the budget in June, Senate leader Phil Berger, a Republican from Rockingham County, defended the cut, saying he did not think it would be as devastating as portrayed by Stein, a Democrat who used to be a state senator alongside Berger. Berger added that Republican leaders were not happy with how Stein, a Democrat who used to be a state senator alongside Berger, has been doing his job.
“The attorney general’s job is to represent his client, and his client is the state of North Carolina, and in many respects, it’s the state of North Carolina as represented by the elected representatives of the state,” Berger said at a June 22 news conference. “There have been instances where the attorney general seems to believe that that’s not his job, that his job is to do whatever he thinks is appropriate.”
Tim Moore, speaker of the state House of Representatives, responded to Stein’s layoff plan with criticism and a hint that lawmakers might have more changes in store for the head of the state Department of Justice.
“We believe the resources are there for the attorney general to fully take care of the criminal issues in North Carolina. We also believe that some of the civil work the attorney general’s office does can be moved to those other agencies,” Moore said in a video posted to Twitter by his spokesman. “So the last thing the attorney general needs to do is to do anything that impedes with the criminal justice process. He has adequate resources, very adequate resources to take care of those issues. We will be looking at legislation, if necessary later on, to further refine the attorney general’s duties in relation to that.”
