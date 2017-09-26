Coming to CLT: Digital art, Shake Shack and cellphone chargers in every seat

More Videos 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism Pause 1:41 Harding University 46, Providence 23 15:02 The Last Word: Hugh Hefner 0:44 Ex-UNCC quarterback Kevin Olsen entered a not guilty plea to rape charges 1:03 Inside Ascent Uptown Charlotte apartments 3:12 He said, she said: Will Panthers beat the Patriots? 1:25 The last time the Panthers played the Patriots, the game was decided on a bad call 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 1:30 James Hardrick leans on CMPD's Victim Services after sons' murders 1:05 Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

New Charlotte Douglas Concourse A public art Charlotte Douglas is building a new concourse with nine new gates. When it opens in May, the concourse will have massive LED screens with digital art by Refik Anadol. Charlotte Douglas is building a new concourse with nine new gates. When it opens in May, the concourse will have massive LED screens with digital art by Refik Anadol. Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Charlotte Douglas is building a new concourse with nine new gates. When it opens in May, the concourse will have massive LED screens with digital art by Refik Anadol. Charlotte Douglas International Airport