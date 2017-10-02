Council members, activists criticize Police Foundation report on Keith Scott protests

More Videos 1:14 Were promises kept or broken one year after the Scott shooting? Pause 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 0:27 Panthers Cam Newton on what Sunday's win means 2:25 Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:52 Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough for team 1:25 When the Panthers played the Patriots in 2013, the game was decided on a bad call 1:48 She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 0:46 Panthers Julius Peppers addresses Cam Newton's raised fist gesture 1:54 NASCAR's Bubba Wallace video suggests Domino's sponsor Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Were promises kept or broken one year after the Scott shooting? One year after the Scott shooting, The Observer examines Charlotte City Council's three promises to address the underlying cause of the unrest. The first was to review and implement recommendations on police practices to improve trust and accountability with CMPD. The second was to create 5,000 new workforce and affordable housing units over the next three years. The third was to invest one million dollars in a new Workforce Development Program to help people with barriers to employment find good-paying jobs. One year after the Scott shooting, The Observer examines Charlotte City Council's three promises to address the underlying cause of the unrest. The first was to review and implement recommendations on police practices to improve trust and accountability with CMPD. The second was to create 5,000 new workforce and affordable housing units over the next three years. The third was to invest one million dollars in a new Workforce Development Program to help people with barriers to employment find good-paying jobs. Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer

