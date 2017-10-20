Advocates disagree about how sweeping Cooper’s transgender bathroom order would be

More Videos 1:27 Charlotte Observer's Joe Person gives his prediction on the Panthers - Bears game Pause 0:24 CMPD and Charlotte Fire on scene at west Charlotte pond 1:28 Jews celebrate New Year, start of High Holy Days at Temple Beth El in Charlotte 0:42 ​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers. 1:16 Former correctional officer describes brutal attack inside Raleigh's Central Prison 1:42 911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison 'mass casualty incident' 1:13 Charlotte Hornets’ Dwight Howard 3:51 Wells Fargo CEO answers questions about jobs that were shipped over seas 1:04 The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church 0:45 Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run Video Link copy Embed Code copy

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law North Carolina’s legislature passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill." North Carolina’s legislature passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill." Ali Rizvi, Nicole L. Cvetnic and Sohail Al-Jamea / McClatchy

